I’ve  No Grudge against Anybody over My Conviction,  Says A’Ibom YPP Guber Candidate

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has said despite his conviction and later released on bail, he has no grudge against anybody.

Akpan in a New Year message yesterday thanked God and the people of the state for standing by him through his recent travails, saying he holds “no grudge against anybody on that sad and despicable act.”

In the New Year message entitled: ‘2023: Our Rebirth Is Nigh’, Akpan, who represents Akwa Ibom North East, promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected in 2033.

He said his regime would ensure that everyone across the entire 31 local government areas of the state have equal opportunity to participate and contribute to the wellbeing of the state.

The message was his first official statement since release from Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre.

According to him, “This New Year message to you all is one filled with exhilaration of joy and immeasurable gratefulness to the Almighty God-the Omnipotent, Omnipresent and Omniscient-for granting us great help to live through the year 2022 despite the ferocious challenges we encountered.

“Personally, God has filled my mouth with songs of praises for making His word a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path (Psalm 119:105) throughout the 28 days of the unjust incarceration in Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre, before I was granted bail by the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“May I therefore use this opportunity to thank the great people of Akwa Ibom State and indeed other well-meaning Nigerians-men, women, youths and children-who prayed ceaselessly and tirelessly for God’s divine intervention and who in their unquantifiable numbers thronged the Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre on December 29, 2022.

“Others lined the routes to Uyo as well as assembled at Senator Bassey Albert Multi-purpose Recreational Centre in Ifa Ikot Akpan on Airport Way to welcome me after my release.

“That massive reception will ever remain unforgettable and indelible in our hearts.

“In the light of the above, I wish to state that we hold no grudge against anybody on that sad and despicable act.

“Rather, we see the episode as a watershed experience in the journey towards giving Akwa Ibom State the needed rebirth in all ramifications.

“At this point, we wish to echo the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson that ‘Our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising up every time we fail’.

“We therefore restate that our policies ingeniously crafted, remain the best for Akwa Ibom State. We will follow their implementation holistically.”