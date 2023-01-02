Emenike Sets 2023 as Abia’s Rescue Year

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Mr. Ikechi Emenike, has declared 2023 as the year for the liberation of the state from over two decades of bad governance perpetuated by inept leaders.

In his New Year message to the people and entire residents of Abia to welcome them into the “year of rescue,” Emenike noted that 2023 would be a remarkable year in the history of Abia.

“This is the year to end god fatherism in Abia, the year to send looters out of Government House, the year to break the chain of transferring power among people bereft of ideas of good governance,” he said.

The governorship hopeful explained that with the arrival of New Year, the 2023 electioneering has entered the homestretch, which would culminate with the election, hence the need for Abians to prepare and vote for change.

He advised Abia voters not to leave anything to chance as the 2023 general election has presented “a great opportunity for us to take back our dear state from the plunderers of our collective patrimony.”

“We must rescue our state so that we can develop and make it great as well as truly God’s Own State where transparency, accountability and people-oriented government would hold be entrenched.

Emenike reiterated his determination to lead the Abia rescue movement to a successful outcome at the poll after, which “I will set up the building blocks of development” to activate a holistic development of the state.

He urged the youths of Abia to cast off despondency associated with unemployment, assuring them that he would see to it that jobs are sustainably created with the establishment of the building blocks of development.

He also encouraged mothers to renew their hope of a new dawn in Abia where they would be empowered to take adequate care of their family. He said that mothers would enjoy the benefits of their children being gainfully employed after graduation from higher institutions.

According to him, “Abia is now at the threshold of the much expected break from the past, characterised by persistent decay of infrastructure and looting of resources meant for project execution and salary payments.

“We must collectively make efforts as individuals, groups, leaders, stakeholders, fathers, mothers to rescue our state from the dark forces of stagnation. The chance has come.”