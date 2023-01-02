Adegoke Dethrones Akanbi to Win Okoya-Thomas Tourney

Rilwan Akanbi’s quest for third men’s singles title ended in the semifinal as Muiz Adegoke emerged as the new champion at the 54th Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Championships concluded at the weekend in Lagos. The tournament was previously called the Asoju Oba Cup.

Also, Bose Odusanya’s unbeaten run in the women’s singles continues after the Lagos State champion claimed her eight titles at the oldest sports competition in Africa.

Adegoke became the star player of the tournament after missing out of the contest for final in 2021 following his academic engagement.

He won his first senior title at the expense of former champion David Fayele as the national junior star defeated the experienced Fayele 4-2 (11-7, 15-13, 11-6, 8-11, 6-11, 11-6) to be crowned the new champion.

Earlier in the semifinal, Adegoke had beaten defending champion Akanbi 4-2 to qualify for consecutive final.

Odusanya’s dominance remains unabated as she showed her superiority in the final against Anu Anjuwon in a one-sided encounter, which she won 4-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6).

“I was supposed to play in the final last year, but I couldn’t, so I’m really excited to have won my first senior title at the Molade Okoya-Thomas championship this year,” gushed the new champion after receiving the top prize.

He admitted that playing at the National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State helped him at this tournament.

“I attended my first National Sports Festival this year and that really helped me to develop and I hope to play in this tournament next year and win,” an elated Adegoke said.

For Odusanya, her triumph has been attributed to hard work.

Meanwhile, Head of the Okoya-Thomas Family, Ayodeji Okoya-Thomas, has tipped Adegoke for glory.