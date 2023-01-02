  • Monday, 2nd January, 2023

Adeboye: I Foresee Better Days for Nigeria

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG,) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has released his prophecies for 2023, during the Crossover live Service 2022-2023, at the New Arena, Simawa in Ogun.

In his message, Daddy G.O as he is fondly called, said for the 2023 world prophecies, migration would take a new turn in the new year.

The Man of God also said that the world would be “relatively more peaceful.”

 The clergy added that the  weather pattern would be ” more eratic”,  but it would be nice wherever God’s children were.

The general overseer during his proclamation, said  for individual prophecies, 2023, our biggest challenge of 2022 would lead to our biggest testimony in 2023.

” In 2023, the Lord will speak peace to some troubled homes.

” In 2023, for quite a few people, there would be restoration of lost glories.

Daddy Adeboye also said this was his favorite prophecy for 2023: ” Many trouble makers will lose the ability to make trouble this year.”

He further stated that “Few balloons will be deflated this year”.

The cleric said that this was  also his favorite: ” There will be a bit of wealth transfer.”

Generally, 2023 is a year of many opportunities; wonderful.”

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria who monitored the congregational service observed that prayers were made to restore the world, Nigeria, communities and families.

More prayers were said for the country to overcome its challenges and avert further troubles in its economy and activities 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.