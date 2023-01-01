We Aren’t Playing God to Determine Next President, Wike Replies Critics



Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Catholic Bishops, Abeokuta and Ekiti Dioceses, Rev. Peter Odetoyinbo and Felix Ajakaye respectively yesterday challenged duly registered voters nationwide to reject vote trading and elect credible leaders at all levels in the 2023 elections

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike yesterday defended his G-5 governors, saying they were playing God to determine who would become the next president of Nigeria.

Wike added that God would not give power to the “wicked” and those who will sell off Nigeria in a fraction in a second.

He made the clarification yesterday at the unveiling of Ogbo-Ihugbodo Road in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

Wike’s comment and veiled reference followed recent statements by Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal and his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Okowa, who is the running mate to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had a rally in Delta on Friday, said God would give power to the party at the poll next year and nobody including the G5 can change that.

The G-5 comprises five dissatisfied governors of the PDP led by Wike. Other members of the group are Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The G5 has been at loggerheads with Atiku after the party’s presidential primary in May and has asked for the resignation of PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu for a southern replacement as a precondition to support Atiku’s decade-long ambition.

After unveiling the Ogbo-Ihugbodo road yesterday, Wike said those behind the statement should have known that even if God gives power, it should not be given to the wicked.

Specifically, Wike replied his critics: “We can never play God because we know the role that God has played in our lives. Don’t be treacherous because you want power…God will never give power to the wicked.”

He further clarified his position, saying: “Do not be treacherous in life because you want power. Our hands are clean we have not done anything wrong. All we are saying is, do things in a way all of us will have sense of belonging and that all of us will believe that we are together.

“That is all we are saying. If saying so is wrong, then let it be to God. But we know that it is good as right takes, let left take also.”

Wike explained that members of the G-5 believe in the omnipotence of God and always align their various affairs to such, which is why they keep getting stronger by the day.

The governor said the person, who said that it was only God and not G-5 governors that would decide the next president of Nigeria, seemed not to understand the background of members of the group.

He said: “We are alive today. We are where we are because of God. Nobody can even breathe air if not God, not to talk of holding position. So, nobody can tell us that it is only God. We know that it is only God that gives power.

“But our prayer is that God, don’t allow those who will sell off Nigeria in the next one second to be in power. Our prayer is God, don’t allow anybody that people will have an agreement with and in the next two minutes, the person will change.

“Our prayer is that almighty God will not allow those who will betray their brothers when they have agreed with their brothers to do something. God, may you never allow such people.”

Wike also noted that the person said there would be division among the G-5, an expectation that had long been frustrated since May/June 2022.

“It has never worked. It will never work in Jesus name. By sitting down to say that there will be division, I send back that prayer to you. I do not want to discuss them. I have told people, allow the sleeping dog to lie. If you do not allow sleeping dog to lie, you too will not sleep.”

The governor also pointed to another person saying that they will handle members of the G-5 when they have decided where to throw their support.

“These are the things that annoy us. Who is this person saying this? I heard them say that PDP is a responsible party I agree. But when they left PDP in 2014 against 2015.

“When they left and made PDP to lose our election. Today, we are struggling to take over power from APC. Who are those who made us to lose this power,” he explained.

Commenting on the project, Wike said the Ogbo-Ihugbodo road is one of the many projects his administration has continued to deliver to restore Ahoada Town and the surrounding communities to what it used to be when it was a divisional headquarters.