Top Fashionista, Tola Adegbite, Keeps the Flag Flying

What can be more fulfilling and exciting than seeing one’s dream come true? While growing up, Tola Adegbite dreamed of owning a fashion brand. In realisation of that beautiful dream, she prayed, fasted and strategized.

Luckily, her prayers were answered in 2017, when she launched her fashion brand, Turfah, Tola’s second name meaning ‘Blessing’ or ‘Rare Gem’ in Arabic. The brand was launched with much aplomb at the Alara Concept Store in Victoria Island, Lagos.

To say that she has kept with the dream is an understatement as the fashionista of note in six years has kept showcasing her creativity and ingenuity making her a brand to reckon with among top personalities while her clientele base keeps growing every day.

Adegbite, just like her sister, Reni, is a fashionista of note, whose mission is to rule the fashion world.