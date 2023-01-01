Tenant Wins House in Glo Promo

Two days to the end of 2022, Globacom changed the status of 31-year-old Miriam Okeanya, an entrepreneur, from living in a rented apartment in Obigbo, River State, to becoming a landlady, courtesy of the 3-Bedroom house she won in the ongoing Glo Festival of Joy promo.

Miriam and members of her family were beaming with joy as they turned up to receive the keys to the apartment from Glo at the presentation ceremony in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Twenty-Four hours after the draw that brought up her name, Okeanya still felt it was too good to be true. “It is a lie”, she shouted continually upon being informed a day before the presentation ceremony that she had won a house.

She confessed that nothing gave her any inkling at any time from January till December that she was going to become a landlady at the end of the year.

Okeanya said: “It feels great and shocking at the same time. I am grateful to Glo. This Festival of Joy, I think, was put in place for me”, she added.

“True, I saw the advert on TV and decided to opt in by dialling the *611# code, but I never had any idea that fate and Glo were working together to do something as great as this for me”, she said.

The Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government, George Ariolu presented the house keys to Okeanya, commending the telecom giant for putting in place such a huge subscriber appreciation package.

Ariolu said: “Lives are being changed and fortunes transformed by Glo. I must congratulate and applaud Globacom for this and I wish other networks can copy this.”

The Head of Licencing and Operations of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Port Harcourt, Mr Walson Dambo, said the regulatory body had been involved in the promo process from the onset, and commended Globacom for being faithful in ensuring that winners receive their prizes promptly.

Globacom’s Regional Manager, Mr Okechukwu Nwaeze disclosed that all a customer needs to do to participate in the promo is to dial *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to stand a chance to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and N20,000 for the house.

Nollywood celebrities, Ebube Nwagbo and Mofe Duncan, attended the ceremony.