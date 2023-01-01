  • Sunday, 1st January, 2023
Breaking News

TCN Warns against Building Houses under Power Lines

Nigeria | 35 mins ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano 

The Transmission Company Of Nigeria (TCN) has cautioned Kano residents against erecting structures under the transmission cables to ensure safety of lives.

The Assistant General Manager of TCN, Malam Muhammad Bello gave the warning at a news conference in Kano on Friday.

He said that the media event was to fine-tune modalities that would address encroachment into the premises of TCN land properties.

According to him, land encroachment along power lines was the main reason delaying the Federal Government’s plan to increase the power supply to the state by 2,000 megawatts.

Bello warned that electricity transmission and high tension wires could break and fall anytime without prior warning.

He pointed out that buildings were constructed under electricity towers in Kano, which had diverse health effects such as Cancer, deformity and reproductive system.

“Building under electricity installations is very dangerous and hazardous to health, so we are calling on residents to avoid such acts,” he said.

The AGM further said that illegal erection of buildings had seriously hindered their operations, particularly from Kumbotso to Dan-Agundi sub station in Kano metropolis.

He advised residents to observe structures within an environment before investing in building or renting apartment therein.

“As TCN moves to upgrade its power lines from Kumbotso to Dan-Agundi sub station in the metropolis, it is pertinent that those already living under the  electricity power lines or power lines right-of-way should hasten to relocate to safe place,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.