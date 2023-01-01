TCN Warns against Building Houses under Power Lines

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Transmission Company Of Nigeria (TCN) has cautioned Kano residents against erecting structures under the transmission cables to ensure safety of lives.

The Assistant General Manager of TCN, Malam Muhammad Bello gave the warning at a news conference in Kano on Friday.

He said that the media event was to fine-tune modalities that would address encroachment into the premises of TCN land properties.

According to him, land encroachment along power lines was the main reason delaying the Federal Government’s plan to increase the power supply to the state by 2,000 megawatts.

Bello warned that electricity transmission and high tension wires could break and fall anytime without prior warning.

He pointed out that buildings were constructed under electricity towers in Kano, which had diverse health effects such as Cancer, deformity and reproductive system.

“Building under electricity installations is very dangerous and hazardous to health, so we are calling on residents to avoid such acts,” he said.

The AGM further said that illegal erection of buildings had seriously hindered their operations, particularly from Kumbotso to Dan-Agundi sub station in Kano metropolis.

He advised residents to observe structures within an environment before investing in building or renting apartment therein.

“As TCN moves to upgrade its power lines from Kumbotso to Dan-Agundi sub station in the metropolis, it is pertinent that those already living under the electricity power lines or power lines right-of-way should hasten to relocate to safe place,” he said.