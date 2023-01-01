Shun Violence, Embrace Peace, Fayemi Urges Nigerians

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday urged Nigerians to shun violence and embrace peace as the 2023 general election inches closer by the day.

Fayemi, also President of the Forum of the Regions of Africa (FORAF), urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the New Year to promote the virtues of peace, unity, and tolerance.

He gave the advice in a statement his media office released yesteday, enjoining Nigerians to work together to build an inclusive, stable and peaceful society that will be a beacon to other countries in Africa.

He explained that 2023, being the year of the general elections, would no doubt be a significant one for the country, thus urging all Nigerians to shun violence and embrace peace and tolerance as we go into the elections.

He said: ‘’We should not view differences in political opinions and affiliations as reasons for hatred and discord. We are one people who want the same thing: the greatness of Nigeria.

Our understanding and strategies on how to achieve this may differ, but we are ‘one Nigerians.’ We should therefore be tolerant of other people’s choices and preferences. Love should supersede all in 2023.

“Our diversity and complexity can be sources of strength to propel us to achieve our national goals of peace, unity, and prosperity. This New Year presents us another opportunity to restart our effort to accomplish these dreams of our founding fathers.’’

‘’I celebrate with all Nigerians for the opportunity of a New Year. It is my hope and prayer that the New Year will offer us all the opportunity for a fresh and glorious start at both personal and national levels.

“This will usher for our country, and for us, a season of peace, unity, and prosperity. I understand that as a country, we faced a lot of challenges in the outgoing year,” the former governor explained.

However, according to him, it is a thing of joy and a testament to our resilience as a people that we were not broken by these challenges and are here to celebrate the beginning of another year.

He added that the year offered “an opportunity for a fresh start, another chance to work towards accomplishing our national goals and aspirations. So we should keep hope alive. I wish all Nigerians a Happy and Prosperous New Year.”