Seven-Up Unveils Rockstar Energy Drink

Rockstar Energy drink, a premium energy drink, has been launched into the Nigerian market.

Produced and bottled in Nigeria by Seven Up Bottling Company (SBC), a leading non-alcoholic beverage company, Rockstar Energy Drink entered the Nigerian Market with fanfare just like a rockstar, as it was officially presented to a niche audience of varying demographics at this year’s Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged music concert at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos .

Rockstar Energy Drink brand ambassador, Nancy Isime, actress, model and media personality while presenting the brand to the audience said Rockstar is an energy drink with a difference.

The brand ambassador said the energy provided a pump of energy for the hard working, passionate and focused individual who desires to reach the top of his or her career in good time.

With the tag line: “Life is Your Stage”, Rockstar Energy drink encourages consumers to take charge and be in total control at critical moments in their daily activities to achieve the ultimate result.

Commenting on the launch of Rockstar Energy Drink into the Nigerian market, General Manager, Marketing, Seven Up Bottling Company, Mr. Segun Ogunleye, said: “We are excited to give our esteemed consumers another premium brand of energy drink following the huge acceptance of Supa Komando Energy drink since it was launched two years ago.

Rockstar Energy Drink continues in the tradition of Seven-Up Bottling Company of driving culture and inclusivity while introducing innovations that resonates with our consumers across demographics.

Rockstar is a premium aspirational energy drink that gives a bold, refreshing boost for young hardworking individuals who want to maintain their energy levels as they strive to reach the zenith of their career”.

Prizes which included high end iPhone handset were presented to three lucky winners in a raffle draw held during the launch.

Rockstar, which comes in 50cl PET black bottle, contains natural ginseng extracts, essentials vitamins and other ingredients for a stronger body.

Most of the consumers who sampled the product during the launch said they were delighted with the smooth tingling taste, which brought a fresh lifting mood and brightness to their day.

Rockstar Energy Drink is sold in all retail outlets, supermarkets and shopping malls across the country.