Power Couple, Wale, Bola Tinubu Renews Marriage Vows 

In their rights, successful oil tycoon, Adewale Tinubu, and his lovely wife, Bola, can correctly be described as the authentic power couple. Though, not always in your face, the couple is famous, accomplished and obviously happy and productive every day. Despite being a darling wife to a super-rich dude, Bola has proven to all that money doesn’t always change you. She lives a fairly quiet life and is rarely seen at most high society parties. Her philanthropic interest has impacted several lives.

On Christmas Day, the adorable couple marked their wedding anniversary amidst torrents of messages from friends and family members. Although the couple hardly publicise their private affairs, Society Watch gathered that the Tinubus spent the day to themselves, promising not to renege on their marriage vows.

A successful corporate lawyer with a tight schedule, Bola is reputed to juggle between running her home, attending to her businessman’s hubby’s needs and still overseeing the needs and welfare of her five lovely children.

Indeed, the Oando boss’ large-heartedness and acts of fellow feeling have rubbed off on his wife. While the oil and gas top player continues to offer scholarships to students in tertiary institutions across the country, his wife also finds joy in defending sexually-abused children in Nigeria.

In her quest to realise her dream, Tinubu, who also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economic and Social Studies from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom in the past years, has undertaken training in the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse and the Counselling of victims, as well as Child Protection.