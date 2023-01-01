Police Arrest 332 Suspects in A’Ibom, Nasarawa

Okon Bassey in Uyo and Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia





The Nigeria Police yesterday revealed that no fewer than 332 suspects were apprehended in Akwa Ibom and Nasarawa States for different offences including murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and child stealing, among others, in 2022.

While 196 suspects were arrested in Akwa Ibom State in the last quarter of 2022 for various offences, 136 armed robbery suspects were apprehended in Nasarawa from January to December 2022.

The figures were disclosed in separate news conferences the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom, Mr. CP Olatoye Durosinmi and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Mr. Maiyaki Baba addressed yesterday in Uyo and Lafia respectively.

Speaking at the news conference in Uyo, Durosinmi listed the offences the suspects committed to include murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, child stealing, unlawful possession of firearms, pipeline vandalism, cultism, etc.

“While some of these Suspects have been charged to Court, investigation is ongoing for some, while others have been granted Police administrative bail.

“So far, six kidnapped victims have been rescued, 18 locally-made pistols and other firearms recovered, while 11 vehicles snatched at different times and places in the State have been recovered.

As we remain focus on the Akwa Ibom peace project, I wish to call on the political stakeholders to play the game by its rules and ensure a people oriented and issue-based campaigns.

“We are committed to the provision of top-notch security before, during and after the 2023 general elections.”, the Commissioner stressed.

He thanked the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba for his intelligence-led policing strategy, the Akwa Ibom State Government for creating the enabling environment to work, Sister Security Agencies for the robust synergy and the good People of the State for the partnership.

Also, at another news conference, the state commissioner of police listed the achievements of the Nasarawa State Police Command, disclosing that his operatives arrested 112 kidnap suspects during its operations in the state last year.

Baba continued that during the year under review, about 138 suspected cultists were also arrested in the state, even as 59 suspected rapists were equally arrested.

The commissioner added that the command also arrested 365 suspects for other sundry offences, while the sum of N600,000 was recovered from some of the suspects arrested.

He noted that 44 firearms, 704 live ammunition, five vehicles and six motorcycles were recovered by the Nasarawa State Police Command in the past year.

“Further more, a total of 374 cases have been charged to court, whereas 23 number of convictions were gained by the state Police Command,” Baba disclosed.