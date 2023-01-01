  • Sunday, 1st January, 2023
Obaseki Felicitates with Adichie over Chieftaincy Title

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Chimamanda Adichie on the conferment of a chieftaincy title, Odeluwa Abba of Abba on her.

The Eze of Abba, Sir Leonard Nwankwo Ezeh conferred the chieftaincy title upon the popular novelist.

Addressing journalist after the conferment, Obaseki stated that the recognition is proof of her greatness.

He said: “We have come to celebrate with someone who is accomplished globally. You can be great outside of home, but until your kin and kindred acknowledges your greatness, it will not be complete.”

The governor further noted” “She is one of the thought leaders who has helped to redefine and illuminate the challenges of the current generation.

“She is a product of a Nigeria that worked, a Nigeria where excellence was the key determinant to success. She has used the background and foundation laid in this country and gone outside to the world and captivated the world with her knowledge and endowment.”

He urged young people “not to lose hope in the federation. Don’t lose hope in Nigeria. Nigeria once worked, and Nigeria will work again. Nigeria has massive resources and our major resource is our people, like Chimamanda.”

In her response, Adichie noted, “This recognition is a culmination of so much that’s happened in my life.

“The reason I am comfortable in the world and can tell my stories with confidence is because I know where I come from.

“I have a very firm-rooted tradition about my history and culture, and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

