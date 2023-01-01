NNPP: Killing of INEC Staff, Sad Commentary on 2023 Polls

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday noted that the wanton killing and burning of the Independent National Electoral Commissions (INEC) offices nationwide was a sad commentary on the 2023 general election.

Consequently, NNPP challenged the INEC to provide a level-playing ground for all political parties and their candidates participating in the 2022 elections irrespective of influence and status.

The party gave the charge in a statement its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major issued yesterday.

It also urged the commission to ensure that all electoral materials are ready and provided on time to ensure citizens discharge their civic duties that will chart the way forward for the country in the next four years.

In its statement, the party urged security agents to be alive to their constitutional duties and ensure adequate protection of the people and electoral materials.

According to the statement, the wanton killings and burning of INEC offices are outrageous, barbaric and despicable, sad commentary in our political process. This madness must stop. Enough is enough.

The statement also urged political parties and their supporters to imbibe issue-based politics and eschew politics of bitterness and brigandage that has impeded the nation’s democracy.

It further has urged eligible Nigerians “to collect their permanent voter cards, come out en masse and vote for its candidates in all elections, ensure their votes are counted and count in the overall result.

“The will and mandate of the people must be respected as power belongs to the people. The party will resist any attempt to subvert the clear mandate of Nigerians”

According to him, “Election is the beauty of democracy, its winners and losers should accept the result in the spirit of sportsmanship as its purpose is to provide strong leadership and build a new Nigeria citizens will be proud of”

“There is no alternative to free, fair, credible, acceptable, transparent, peaceful and inclusive elections. Stakeholders must respect the sanctity of the ballot box. The era of reckless rigging, ballot stuffing/snatching, falsification of results, vote buying and underage voting is over.”

“Nigerians should be vigilant, it is the price of freedom, liberty and prosperity. We should not mortgage our conscience for a mess of electoral porridge from political buccaneers masquerading as democrats. It is what brought this famous giant of Africa on its knees today.

“There is hope. We see a new Nigeria emerging from the ruins of inept, clueless, proxy, teleguided and amateur leadership, a Nigeria in which no one is left behind. We see a restoration of our national self-confidence and pride as the great arsenal of democracy in Africa.

The party emphasised that its presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso “is the most competent and capable presidential candidate to usher a new Nigeria, restart the economy, unite Nigerians and deliver dividends of democracy as well articulated in his famous blueprint/manifesto.

“A man of indefatigable endeavour with enormous intellectual capacity and political sagacity, Kwankwaso has all it takes to make Nigeria great again. The way he transformed Kano State as Governor, the same way he will lead Nigeria to the Promised Land of national greatness and prosperity if elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His expected election will be a new year gift to Nigeria in particular and Africa in general. It is a new dawn. We are grateful to God for His mercies and protection throughout the turbulent 2022 that tasked our patience, resilience and patriotism.

“As we approach the threshold of 2023, a fresh start is offered to us to enthrone genuine democracy and build a new Nigeria we all desire and deserve on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party.

“This will bring to an end our long national nightmare and consistent policies somersaults which crippled our economy and made Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of nations.

“The tasks ahead are enormous and so are the opportunities to build a strong, virile, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable and just democratic society. Nation building is a collective responsibility of citizens and calls for prayers, unity, tolerance and shared vision.

“The new year and the upcoming general election will afford Nigerians a unique opportunity to choose patriotic, credible, courageous, honest, compassionate, versatile and God-fearing leaders who will turnaround the destiny of the nation and steer the ship of the state from its perilous course”

“The general election is crucial for the survival of democracy in Nigeria. It demands citizens’ active participation in the electoral process,” the party said.