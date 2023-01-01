  • Sunday, 1st January, 2023
Breaking News

Nigeria Needs Change of Name in 2023, Says Moghalu

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Kingsley Moghalu, has said the country needs a change of name in 2023. 

He argued that the country’s name conjures too many bad memories. 

His proposal, however, elicited a flurry of reactions especially from social media users.

Some argued that the country does not need a change of name but good leaders. 

Others supported Moghalu’s proposal, and added that constitutional review and restructuring should also be overwhelming pushed forward.

Moghalu on his verified Twitter handle said: “I agree with those who argue that that Nigeria needs a change of name. 

 “If a serious leadership emerges in 2023 and we can agree on a name that has deep meaning that can unite the country, it would be a powerful symbolism. Backed with good governance,it can give Nigeria new life

“The name Nigeria conjures too many bad memories. ‘Wazobia’? ‘Songhai’?”

 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.