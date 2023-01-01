Nigeria Needs Change of Name in 2023, Says Moghalu

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Kingsley Moghalu, has said the country needs a change of name in 2023.

He argued that the country’s name conjures too many bad memories.

His proposal, however, elicited a flurry of reactions especially from social media users.

Some argued that the country does not need a change of name but good leaders.

Others supported Moghalu’s proposal, and added that constitutional review and restructuring should also be overwhelming pushed forward.

Moghalu on his verified Twitter handle said: “I agree with those who argue that that Nigeria needs a change of name.

“If a serious leadership emerges in 2023 and we can agree on a name that has deep meaning that can unite the country, it would be a powerful symbolism. Backed with good governance,it can give Nigeria new life

“The name Nigeria conjures too many bad memories. ‘Wazobia’? ‘Songhai’?”