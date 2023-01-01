Lagosians Laud Sanwo-Olu on Isimi Lagos Tech Valley

Comparison has always been and will always be the thief of joy. Whenever one attempts to set Nigerian governors side by side, one is astounded at the stark contrast in terms of vision and performance. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stands in a corner all by himself, easily taking the lead with regards to innovation and the march of state-wide progress. Very recently, Sanwo-Olu won himself nationwide applause when he launched the product of a new partnership, one that is destined to strengthen the use of science and technology in Lagos and Nigeria.

Lagosians are all up in their sweaters with joy because of Sanwo-Olu’s latest project, the launching of the Senseable Lagos Lab, the first Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Senseable City research facility in Africa at Isimi Lagos, Epe. The event which took place on Thursday, December 15, 2022, saw Lagos rise to a new status among Nigerian states due to its radically progressive strides in innovation.

Based on the reports on the project, the Senseable Lagos Lab is a research facility that emerged from Sanwo-Olu’s partnership with the leading residential real estate company, LandWey Investment Ltd together with MIT Senseable City Lab. launched at LandWey’s event themed Lagos Future City Week, the project will see new figures (people and funds) arise from Lagos with respect to resolutions to existing problems, letting Lagos state resolve pending issues with data-driven solutions.

To say that Lagosians are not proud of Sanwo-Olu’s work so far is to draw legs on a centipede. The governor is going all out to fulfill his promises to the people. So far, he has managed to earn their approval and praise with his work in transportation and education, breaking barriers that past governments could do very little about.

With this new project, Sanwo-Olu has climbed a new level of appreciation in the eyes of Lagosians, but this is not altogether surprising. Good work deserves praise and great praise is what Sanwo-Olu is getting.