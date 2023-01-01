Join Hands in Tackling Insecurity, IG Begs Nigerians

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The Inspector General of Police (IG), MR. Usman Baba, has begged Nigerians to join hands in tackling insecurity across the nation.

He said the upsurge in crimes rate nationwide would come to an end with concerted efforts of police and residents of various communities.

He described community policing as panacea to the upsurge in crimes rate, soliciting the assistance of traditional rulers, youths and other stakeholders in providing necessary information that would aid the police in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities of ensuring a crime free society.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ultra modern police station and barrack for ranks and files at Ado Awaye in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, the IG, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, said combating crimes should be seen as the responsibility of all.

He said there was need for active participation of residents of various communities nationwide which community policing is all about.

“Police will need the support of residents especially in the area of information dissemination to carry out their constitutional assignment of protection of lives and property of the citizenry, there is need for an improvement in this area which is the declaration of the present administration of zero tolerance for crimes and criminalities,” he said.

He maintained that Police were ready to collaborate with traditional rulers, the youths and other interested individuals and groups at ensuring a crime free society.

On the welfare of the police, he lauded efforts of the Federal government at improving the welfare of the police.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is not toying with the welfare of the police hencing the introduction of various welfare packages

“We are here today to commission a police station and a block of 6 flats of 2-bedroom each. This is part of the concerted efforts of the authority at ensuring that its officers work and live in a conducive environment.”

“Aside this, there is an insurance scheme that is of benefit to the officers and ranks and files of the police while in service and after disengagement from service.”

He however called on the officers to reciprocate the gesture of the government by putting in their best.

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams stated that the newly inaugurated project at the ancient town of Ado Awaye would serve as morale booster for the police as well improve service delivery.

He thanked the IG for his various programmes that are of benefits to the police.