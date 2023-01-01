Has Uche Ogah’s Governorship Ambition Gone to the Wind Again?  

As a top player in the oil and gas business, Uche Ogah’s paths have been laced with more roses than thorns. The CEO of Masters Energy plies his trade to the envy of many of his competitors.

However, the man whose business interests include banking, insurance, aviation, shipping, dredging, logistics, construction and hospitality, had taken a wrong step when he dabbled into the murky water of Nigeria’s politics.

His foray into politics can only be described as a misadventure rather than an adventure, as his ambition of becoming the number one citizen of his state has so far amounted to a wild goose chase.

His political trajectory started in 2015 when he lost the Abia State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to the incumbent Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu. He had felt like someone whose birthright had been denied him; so, he reportedly spent millions of Naira to reclaim the ticket.

There was palpable joy in his household when Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cede the certificate of return to Ikpeazu, maintaining that he was never qualified to run for the party primaries in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the grounds of fake tax returns during the primaries. Justice Abang further ordered the Chief Judge of the state to swear in Ogah as the substantive governor of the state.

Following the controversial ruling, his supporters went out in wild jubilation, while the whole state went into a frenzy. But his balloon of hope was punctured, even though he was presented with a certificate of return by INEC. This was so because the Appeal Court in Abuja nullified the certificate issued to him, a development that finally put paid to his dream.

Surprisingly, despite this doleful experience, he never gave up, as he fought and got the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge his old rival, the incumbent governor, Okezie Ikpeazu at the last governorship poll. Like a serial loser, he was again defeated by Ikpeazu.

To make up for his loss and compensation for his loyalty to APC, he was appointed Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development. This was just a stop-gap, as his eyes are set on the number one seat in the state.

He couldn’t wait for another election year in 2022, as he once again threw his hat in the ring for his most cherished ambition.

Though the primary election has been held, it remains controversial, as two contestants are laying claim to the party’s ticket. While High Chief Ikechi Emenike is being duly recognised, Ogah has sued the alleged winner and APC for trying to deny him his right.

At the moment, it seems his hope of getting the number one job in the state may not come true immediately, as the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, last week, dealt a blow to his ambition. The Appellate Court affirmed Emenike as the Abia governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 election.

Since the development, the oil guru has reportedly been having sleepless nights. Perhaps, if Ogah had known, he would not have involved himself in the game of politics,

