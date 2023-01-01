CAN Predicts Great Turnaround for Nigeria in 2023

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that despite Nigeria’s challenges, the new year appears likely to be the year of divine turnaround in the country’s fortunes.

In his new year message to Nigerians, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, urged Nigerians not to misuse the opportunity offered by the next election to choose leaders with focus and compassion who will lead the country to greatness. He said: “

Amid these challenges, 2023 is a year of golden opportunities for us as a people. I pray that Nigerians will not miss or misuse the opportunity to choose leaders with focus and compassion who will lead our country to greatness.

“I earnestly appeal to our security agencies not to relent in their efforts to ensure safety and security in our land; and also support the conduct of peaceful general election in 2023.”

Okoh further said that politicians should realise that they don’t have any other country but Nigeria, adding that this reality should inspire them to be more responsible in playing politics with the best interest of the masses at heart.

The CAN president assured Nigerians that it will continue to partner with government, civil societies and development partners to build a peaceful and prosperous country.

“We remain non-partisan and will not interfere in the duties of government agencies, but will always promote and support good governance at all levels. However, CAN will continue to raise prophetic voice when and where necessary.

“Finally, we urge the government to do more to stop the downward trend of our economy by checking the sources of leakages and wastage of our national resources in 2023.

“May 2023 be the year of divine turnaround in the fortunes of our nation in Jesus’ mighty name,” he said.

Okoh lamented that the out gone

year 2022 was one filled with anxiety and apprehension as a result of the seeming unabated climate of fear and uncertainty not just in Nigeria, but across the world.

He urged religious leaders to realise that there will be life after the 2023 general election.

“Therefore, our speeches and conduct should focus on encouraging our people to build a Nigeria where equity, justice and fairness will reign supreme.

“While we look forward to having a better Nigeria, let us continue praying that the Lord will strengthen our present political leaders to oversee the elections and a successful transition to a new administration in 2023,” he said.