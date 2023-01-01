  • Sunday, 1st January, 2023
Breaking News

CAN Mourns Pope Benedict XVI

Nigeria | 14 mins ago

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said late Pope Benedict XVI positively influenced people across religious divides all over the world during his life time.

The apex Christian body in Nigeria stated this in its condolence message over the death of the 95 year old Pontiff.

The statement issued yesterday by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, described the late Pope as a man who spoke to the hearts and minds of people with spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth.

CAN said it was saddened by the demise of the Catholic Pontiff, adding that he was a great theologian whose life epitomised balance of faith and reason.

“And works in ways that positively influenced both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout the world.

“He had devoted his soul and intelligence to God for a more fraternal world,” it added.

The association said that it would be difficult to fill the shoes he left behind, especially his promotion of peace and goodwill throughout the world.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria prays that God Almighty will continue to raise theologians like the late Pontiff who are committed to the defence of Christian faith.

“CAN extends its condolences to his relatives, the Vatican, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria and the faithful in Nigeria and the rest of the world over this great loss.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.