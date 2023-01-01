CAN Mourns Pope Benedict XVI

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said late Pope Benedict XVI positively influenced people across religious divides all over the world during his life time.

The apex Christian body in Nigeria stated this in its condolence message over the death of the 95 year old Pontiff.

The statement issued yesterday by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, described the late Pope as a man who spoke to the hearts and minds of people with spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth.

CAN said it was saddened by the demise of the Catholic Pontiff, adding that he was a great theologian whose life epitomised balance of faith and reason.

“And works in ways that positively influenced both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout the world.

“He had devoted his soul and intelligence to God for a more fraternal world,” it added.

The association said that it would be difficult to fill the shoes he left behind, especially his promotion of peace and goodwill throughout the world.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria prays that God Almighty will continue to raise theologians like the late Pontiff who are committed to the defence of Christian faith.

“CAN extends its condolences to his relatives, the Vatican, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria and the faithful in Nigeria and the rest of the world over this great loss.”