Buhari Orders Release of 314.1MT of Grains to Vulnerable Persons in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the release of 314.1 metric tonnes of grains to vulnerable persons living in Nasarawa State to cushion the hardship being experienced by them.

Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Mr. Zachary Allumaga, disclosed this yesterday at a press briefing in Lafia, the state capital.

The NASEMA Executive Secretary explained that the 314.1 metric tonnes of grains given to the vulnerable persons in the state could be translated into 6,282 bags made up of 151.6 metric tonnes of maize, 100 metric tonnes of sorghum and 62.5 metric tonnes of millet.

“In the magnanimity of the president, he made available to the state, like he did to other states too, grains to be distributed to vulnerable persons in the society.

“He (Buhari) gave Nasarawa State 151.6 metric tonnes of maize, translated to 3,032 bags. He also gave 100 metric tonnes of sorghum, which translated to 2,000 bags.

“He as well gave 62.5 metric tonnes of millet, translated to be 1,250 bags for distribution to the vulnerable people in the society,” Allumaga explained.

The NASEMA Executive Secretary thanked President Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Sule for their support and passion for the vulnerable persons in society.

Allumaga also urged elective and political appointees in the state to make themselves available when the distribution of the items would be delivered in their various local government areas as directed by the president.