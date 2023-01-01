Brazil Begin Three-day Mourning Before Pele’s Burial Tuesday 

Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, has declared a three-day period of national mourning following the death of Pelé while the date of the funeral has been confirmed for Tuesday (January 3).

On Monday (January 2), a 24-hour wake is due to be held at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira, home to Santos FC where Pelé played from 1956 until 1974.

The following day, a procession carrying the coffin is set to take place through the streets of Santos before ending at the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetery where he is due to be buried in a private ceremony.

“With regret the passing of a man, who through football, took the name of Brazil to the world,” wrote Bolsonaro, who is leaving office today (January 1).

“He turned football into art and joy. May God comfort your family and welcome you into his infinite mercy”.

Bolsonaro’s successor, President-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wrote on Twitter that “few Brazilians carried the name of our country as far as he (Pele) did”.