Brace up for National Recovery, Lawmakers Urges Nigerians

Udora Orizu in Abuja





The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday congratulated Nigerians on the dawning of 2023, urging them to unite and brace up for national recovery.

While Abiru wished Nigerians of the Lagos East Senatorial District a prosperous 2023, the Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu urged them Nigerians to step into the year with thanksgiving to God for the miracle of surviving the suffocating economic hardship of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

They made the remarks in separate statements they released yesterday.

Abiru, in a recorded video, thanked constituents for their unflinching support and appealed to them to vote for him, the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and all candidates on the platform of the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.

He said: said; “My dear Constituents of Lagos East Senatorial District. Congratulations and Happy New year.

“As you may recall I was sworn-in as the Senator, representing Lagos East on December 15, 2020.So it’s exactly 2 years that I have had the privilege & honour to represent you all in the National Assembly.

“During this period, I have focused on this responsibility from 3 key pillars: Legislative; Empowerment; and Endowment, with emphasis on Human Capital Development & infrastructural Development. A brief on my modest achievements can be found on my website: https://abiru.tact.ng

“As 2023 is our year of General Elections, I humbly solicit your support & vote for my re-election as your senator.”

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, Elumelu said Nigerians should step into the New Year with thanksgiving to God for the miracle of surviving the suffocating economic hardship, escalated insecurity and myriads of suppressive experiences occasioned by the misrule of the incompetent, insensitive and very corrupt APC.

He explained that the year “presents a fresh opportunity for Nigerians to rekindle their sense of patriotism, love, care and commitment to one another as they redirect their productive energies, collective ingenuity, creativity and resourcefulness to reinvent the nation for the good of all.

“The year 2023 is therefore significant, being the year of the much-awaited general elections that will mark the end of eight years of asphyxiating regime of the APC, as Nigerians march to the polls to elect a new people-oriented leadership to commence the onerous task of rebuilding our nation.

“Our Caucus therefore urges Nigerians to set aside all parochial personal, group, sectional, ethnic and religious sentiments, focus on the larger national interest and firmly resist all selfish and anti-democratic forces that might attempt to distract or subvert their will in the elections.

“Against this backdrop, all democracy institutions and security agencies must deploy all necessary measures to guarantee a free, fair, transparent, peaceful and credible electoral process where Nigerians freely participate and in which all votes count at the end of the day.

“The Minority Caucus urges President Muhammadu Buhari to write his name in gold by ensuring that he leaves a lasting legacy of a leader that ensured free and fair election and hand over to whoever Nigerians genuinely elect in the forthcoming Presidential election irrespective of the party the individual belongs to.

“Furthermore, as the nation prepares for a new lease of life under a new Order, our Caucus demands in very strong terms that the APC administration should not continue to worsen the already perilous situation but use the turn of the year to end its unrestrained borrowing and reckless accumulation of debts with which it decimated our productive sectors and mortgaged the future of our nation. Nigerians earnestly desire a government that truly works in their interest and 2023 holds the promise.”