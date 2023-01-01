Billionaire Businesswoman, Bola Shagaya Becomes Sarauniya of Ilorin Emirate

Bola Shagaya! That name means so many things to many people. But what no one can deny is the fact that the name is essentially synonymous with success. The Kwara State-born mogul has successfully engraved her name in the hearts of the generality of her compatriots. Even across the globe, she is not a colourless personality!

Like every creature, this beautiful billionaire too has her own humble beginning. But hers will inspire any ambitious soul any day and any time. As a young woman, she had a clear vision of what she wanted to do later in life and she pursued it with unwavering doggedness. While growing up, the only thing that caught her fancy was business and she refused to be swayed by any other interest. Shagaya never allowed her pristine dream to be entombed; she pursued it with infectious gusto.

She has also contributed immensely to the growth of her immediate environment while many cannot deny the fact that they have benefited exceedingly from her generosity.

The billionaire businesswoman has single-handedly sponsored many across her hometown, Ilorin and the entire state.

Like the saying of the popular Bishop of Caesarea, also called Saint Basil the Great, said: “A good deed is never lost. He who sows courtesy reaps friendship; he who plants kindness gathers love; pleasure bestowed on a grateful mind was never sterile, but generally, gratitude begets reward.”

Last week the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, announced the appointment of Shagaya as the Sarauniya of Ilorin Emirate.

The announcement was made at the 57th Annual National Conference of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) held on Sunday.

It was also disclosed that the appointment was greeted by deafening and thunderous claps from her admirers and many others that recognised and appreciated her exceptional benefaction.