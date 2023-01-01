Astounding Womanhood of Ibukun Awosika at 60

At the end of the day, one must admit that there are special people among us. These individuals blaze with a light that reaches far into the night, clearing out clouds of mediocrity, and renewing our faith in human greatness and glory. At 60, Madam Ibukun Awosika is one such person and her light is particularly bright even among those that appear to be destined to walk on the clouds.

December 24 was the day that Madam Awosika clocked 60. She celebrated the day with her family, friends, and associates. However, because she is so popular, she got more salutations and accolades from all over Nigeria, bringing much delight to her happy heart. But this is to be expected considering that the kind of life she has chosen to live empowers people, motivates them, and urges them onto the best versions of themselves.

There is no question that Madam Awosika is a true Amazon to Nigerians and other Africans. The simplest introduction to her would have her presented as a motivational speaker, an author, and a businesswoman, with all three vocations bearing witness to her resounding prestige. Unlike many motivational speakers, Awosika does not only talk and talk. Instead, she puts her philosophies to practice which is why she has been able to make her mark even in Nollywood.

Until an unfortunate event that saw her uprooted from the position, Awosika served First Bank of Nigeria as its Chairman. However, even though her exit from the bank was somewhat unceremonious, she soon got a new appointment, one that allows her to sit on the Binance Global Advisory Board. Thus, her story has been one of grace to grace and glory to glory.

Even at 60, Awosika is one of those individuals that can trigger change with the fewest words. Her life is one of great grace and glory and much is still expected of her.