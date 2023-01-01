Artistes to Watch out for in 2023

The 2023 general elections will indubitably steal the spotlight given the pedigree of the political gladiators that will be on stage. Notwithstanding, the music and movies industries have a lot to offer. Deals, wedding bells, new shows, new accolades and of course, new dramas. 2022 gave us these and more but we hope that 2023 will deliver an unbeatable scorecard. Vanessa Obioha looks at some of the individuals

who will be in the spotlight in 2023. Happy New Year!

Funke Akindele

At the exotic cultural premiere of her film ‘Battle on Buka Street’, Funke Akindele disclosed that she was retreating from the Nollywood spotlight to focus on her new calling: politics. The actress and filmmaker has had a good run in Nollywood, creating unforgettable characters such as Jenifa in her award-winning TV series ‘Jenifa’s Diary’. The name has since stuck to her skin like glue.

In the New Year, Akindele is looking forward to becoming the next Deputy Governor of Lagos State. Standing alongside Olajide Adediran (Jandor), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate who is hell bent on upending the APC structure in the state, Akindele is optimistic that her name will soon be written in golden letters, that is, if they beat the odds stacked high against them. It may perhaps be a fulfilling year for the actress.

Linus Idahosa

The founder of Del-York International Linus Idahosa is a bit reticent about his achievements. He is not given to loquacity and prefers to let his works speak for him. His contribution to the creative industry is lauded in close quarters. It was in 2010 that Idahosa invited about 40 international film and creative lecturers to Del-York Creative Academy to train young creatives in the art and business of creativity. The Academy today has churned out successful individuals in different areas of filmmaking. Given its lofty reputation, when Lagos State kicked off its Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative (LACI), Del-York Creative Academy was found a worthy partner. Under that partnership, Del-York trained over 1,000 creatives online in the area of scriptwriting, directing, cinematography and filmmaking.

But the icing on the cake which will begin to take shape this year was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the company and Lagos State Government to build a film city in the Epe area of the state. Christened ‘Kebulania’, the project which will occupy 100 hectares of land and house a studio city with residential and commercial real estate; a film and media academy, a theme park, a Nollywood Walk of Fame, and front and backlot infrastructure for different film projects, multiple sound stages, dining and entertainment hubs, is set to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

The project will not only generate revenue for the Lagos economy and spike its tourism receipts, but it will also cement Lagos as the entertainment hub of Africa for creatives within and outside the continent.

Tems

2022 saw the rise of Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems on the international scene. Her songwriting talents earned her a mention in the works of some of the biggest music superstars in the world. Think of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Future. These collaborations are likely to fetch her more international laurels in the new year.

Tems bagged three nominations at the 65th Grammy Awards scheduled for February 6. She was nominated in the Album of the Year (AOTY) category for Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’; Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories for Future’s ‘Wait for U.’ The 27-year-old singer also earned a Golden Globe nomination for ‘Best Original Song’ for her collaborative effort on Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack.

Perhaps, 2023 may turn out to be the most decorative year for the singer.

Tonye Princewill

In 2016, renowned businessman and politician, Tonye Princewill made a bold statement with his historic production ‘76, based on the botched military coup that saw the assassination of the Head of State Murtala Muhammed. The film witnessed for the first time the collaboration of the Nigerian army in telling the story. Princewill has embarked on other ambitious endeavours since then but in the new year, the film producer alongside his partner Adonijah Owiriwa and film director Izu Ojukwu will bring to the screen another imagination based on the popular cultural festival FESTAC 77. The trailer suggests a continuation of the ‘76 story as it has the lead characters Ramsey Nouah and Rita Dominic at the centre. Given his quest for excellence, the project simply called ‘77 may be one of the talking points of the new year.

Davido:

In 2021, Davido made headlines with his birthday fundraising event that scooped millions of Naira from celebrities and friends. In 2022, his son’s death, his marriage to Chef Chioma Rowland and his performance at the World Cup were in the news spotlight. One can only imagine what news the singer will be making in 2023. One thing is for sure though, his fans can expect a new album in March and his PUMA collection which was postponed last year.

Burna Boy

In 2021, Burna Boy gave Nigerians a long-awaiting gift, winning a Grammy. Of course, he is not the first Nigerian to take home the gramophone statuette, but in mainstream music, it was a welcoming first. His win opened doors for other Afrobeats superstars to appear prominently on the coveted Grammys nomination list. It also drew many international eyes to the bubbly Afrobeats scene.

With his recent nomination in the 2023 Grammy Awards for his album ‘Love Damini’, and his song ‘Last Last’ all eyes are on Burna Boy. Will he bring home another Grammy? Or has he been bitten by the perennial Grammy nomination bug? Can he be to Nigeria what Angelique Kidjo has been to Benin Republic with her multiple Grammy wins?

John Ugbe

The visionary leader of MultiChoice Nigeria is dedicated to ensuring Nigerians are entertained despite the political tension of the upcoming general elections. Starting this month, Nigerians will be gripped by the special Big Brother edition tagged ‘Big Brother Titans’. For the first time, housemates from Nigeria and South Africa will be living in Big Brother House to play the game and take home the grand prize of $100,000. With two hosts Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka, the show will likely display the best of both cultures and underscore the bond shared despite the conspicuous battle of superiority.

In February, MultiChoice Nigeria will be having the first WWE tryout in Lagos. Through its partnership with the wrestling company, a talent search for Africa’s Next WWE Superstar was announced late last year that will see a lucky individual tryout for a chance to attend WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania in Los Angeles, California, next year, in April, and eventually kickstart a WWE career.

These and more are some of the lineups that Ugbe and his team are working on to make 2023 a memorable year in entertainment for Nigerians.

Pretty Okafor

The President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor ended 2022 with the acquisition of a corporate office for Nigerian music. That’s just one side of the puzzle solved. The main task ahead of Okafor is to get Nigerian musicians to believe in the body and associate itself with its vision. It is no news that a huge percentage of budding Nigerian musicians regard the body as a place for veterans and are oblivious to the various ways the association is fighting for their rights. Changing this mindset requires strategic moves. But Okafor is known for his doggedness and given the partnerships he has with Zenith Bank, he seems poised to tackle the task. He has already begun by hosting some of the younger generations of music stars like Skales in the new music house. Maybe, he will break another jinx this year.

DJ Cuppy/Temi Otedola

The Otedolas had a series of engagements last year. From Mr Eazi, the musician and technology entrepreneur proposing to Temi Otedola last April to DJ Cuppy getting engaged to her beau, the boxer Ryan Taylor last December, one can only wonder if wedding bells will ring at the Otedola’s household this year. And if they do, how will the billionaire Femi Otedola mark these special days of his daughters? Simple or extravagant? Given his luxury lifestyle, one can only expect a jaw-dropping ceremony.

Akin Salami

The famed producer of The Voice Nigeria last year was tapped to produce The Voice Africa. The singing competition will feature about 14 countries on the continent and will retain its format that has made the franchise a fan’s favourite: blind auditions, knockouts, battles and live shows.

At the unveiling last year, it was revealed that 100 contestants will be drawn from the virtual auditions which began on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The singing reality TV show is expected to premiere in March 2023.