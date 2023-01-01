Arsenal End 2022 Seven Points Clear at Top of Premier League

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Arsenal’s dream of ending their 15 years wait for the English Premier League trophy got a boost on the last day of 2022 as they moved seven points clear at the top after an entertaining 4-2 victory at Brighton.

This result, allied to Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Everton, extends Arsenal’s advantage heading in to 2023.

The visitors were cruising at 3-0 thanks goals by Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah before Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back.

Gabriel Martinelli settled any nerves with Arsenal’s fourth before Evan Ferguson added Brighton’s second with his first league goal.

Mitoma had a second goal chalked off to deny the home fans a grandstand finish as Arsenal held on for a deserved three points.

Elsewhere in the English topflight, Manchester City’s dream of catching up with Arsenal at the summit suffered a dent at the Etihad Stadium as they were held 1-1 by Everton.

Erling Haaland, notably incensed after an early exchange with Everton’s Ben Godfrey which left the Norway striker requiring treatment, finished off a lovely move to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

Riyad Mahrez received the ball on the edge of the area and, after some nifty footwork to take it round defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, found Haaland, who finished sweetly past Jordan Pickford from the middle of the penalty area.

However, during a tumultuous second half Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser after Rodri gave the ball away, making ground down the right and curling home a shot from just inside the area.

At the Molineux, Marcus Rashford turned from villain to hero as he came off the bench to score the only goal against Wolves and move Manchester United into the Premier League top four.

Manager Erik ten Hag left Rashford out of his starting line-up for “internal disciplinary” reasons.

But after a disappointing opening period, in which Rashford’s replacement Alejandro Garnacho wasted the visitors’ best chance when his shot was saved by Jose Sa, the England man scored 14 minutes from time.

Rashford picked the ball up outside the Wolves area, then, after exchanging passes with Bruno Fernandes, held off three defenders before driving home his 11th goal of the season in all competitions.

Towards the tail end of the game, Rashford thought he had a second goal but his close-range effort – after Sa saved his initial shot – was ruled out for handball by VAR.