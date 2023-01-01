Akpabio Canvasses Unity among A’Ibom APC Leaders

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has urged leaders and stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State to close ranks for the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

At the party stakeholders meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Friday, Akpabio said there was actually no problem in the state chapter of the party.

Akpabio said: “What you are seeing today is a storm in the tea cup. The meeting is enough to settle all grievances. There is no issue at all and there is nothing we cannot settle.”

“The problem we had in the party before now is a matter of not respecting those whom respect is due.

“Let us borrow a leaf from what happened in Calabar last week, where our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, intervened and settled the issue that surrounded the governorship candidacy of the party in the state. We can also by ourselves settle the same issue in Akwa Ibom State. Let us look at the larger picture.”

Akpabio, also National Vice Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said: “I will contribute my quota to the success of this presidential rally coming up next year.

“Let me also congratulate the Honourable Minister for the strides he has recorded so far in office. I was quite impressed when the Honourable Minister published the projects embarked upon by the Ministry.

“It did not matter whether they were projects embarked upon by Pastor Usani or myself. I must commend him for that and will extend to him all the support he will need to succeed.”

Speaking on behalf of the women, former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Iquo Inyang said nobody can deny the massive achievement of Senator Akpabio in changing the face of the state and commended his leadership.

She appealed to the leaders of the party to put the House in order for the victory of the party in the forth-coming elections.