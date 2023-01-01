Akande Sets up N5m Soft Loan in Itesiwaju LG

The Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, has established an interest-free N5million Soft Loan Scheme for constituents in his Itesiwaju Local Government, Oyo State.

Akande announced the scheme during the end of the year party for members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also gave N100,000 to chairmen of the party in each of the 10 wards of the local government area.

Also, the Secretary, Woman Leader, Youth Leader, and Secretary of Persons with Disability in each of the 10 wards were equally given cash gifts of N50,000 each.

At least 20 party activists in each of the 10 wards of the local government area totaling 200 were given cash gifts of N5,000 while 500 women with 50 drawn from each of the 10 wards were given domestic materials in appreciation of their work for the party during the year.

Akande, in his address, said the purpose of politics is to make life more meaningful for the people and that the party should demonstrate this by offering a better life to its members.

He called on members of the party to work harder as the nation moved towards the 2023 general election.

At another end of the year party that Akande hosted for 100 Online activists of the APC in Ibadan, he gave a cash appreciation of N100,000 to each of the activists whom he said had kept the flag off the party flying throughout the year.

He appreciated their support for the party and admonished them to work harder for the party towards the 2023 elections.