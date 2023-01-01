Ace Banker, Tolu Adeniran, Emerges Winner of Nigeria’s Next Generation Banker’s Award

Tolu Adeniran never hid her passion to make a name for herself in the financial sector, as she has displayed uncommon diligence since she took up an appointment with the reputable Standard Chartered Bank (SCBN) Nigeria, over a decade ago. Her footprints in the bank, and even beyond have been so indelible that she has now gotten industry-wide and national recognition when she emerged a winner of the Next Generation award, Class of 2022 at the just concluded Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 57th Annual Dinner event which held on November 25, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria. The turn of this millennium witnessed a surge in the number of Nigerian women making waves in Corporate Nigeria. From the top echelon of public service to the topmost executive cadre in the private sector, these women have gone ahead to record feats and attained enviable heights that many of their male counterparts would spare nothing to have in their résumé. Much more prominent than any other sector, Nigeria’s financial sector has seen women make indelible marks with accompanying recognitions and awards.

The CIBN’s Next Generation award recognises young bankers who have distinguished themselves as professionals that are pivotal to successes recorded by their respective institutions. Adeniran was honoured with the award in recognition of her immense contributions to the Financial Industry. Elated at the award, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Institute for the recognition as she pledged to commit to excellence in practice and ideals.

Adeniran, a young and vibrant mind, is currently Relationship Manager, Priority Banking- CPBB at Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), Nigeria, with key responsibility in wealth management for high-net-worth individuals. She has consistently outperformed far above her contemporaries, which has brought about her rapid promotion from a Senior Banking Officer to a Manager in a few years with her recent promotion from Deputy Manager to Manager within a year. She has been able to add unique value to her role and contributes her quota to other business segments through the application of her experience in finance, investment, relationship building, and cash and liquidity management. Adeniran has taken up several additional responsibilities, most recently within the Financial Market team as an Associate Principal, Financial Market Sales where she contributed to the business growth and also harnessed the opportunities to businesses through FX Cash, Fixed Income, and various derivative products.

She performs her job as a professional relationship manager by acquiring, retaining, and deepening portfolios to maximise sales performance, achieve revenue targets as well as develop and implement action plans to achieve business objectives. She is passionate about fulfilling sustainable development goals and has contributed to the areas of promoting women empowerment and economic growth in Nigeria.

Tolu is currently being prepared as a successor to some key roles within affluent banking and is therefore nominated as a Next generation leader.