Abiola Ogundokun’s Generosity

In one of his oft-quoted sayings, the legendary Mahatma Gandhi once said: “A man’s true wealth hereafter is the good he has done to his fellowmen.”

Indeed, politician and businessman, Chief Abiola Ogundokun, is one of the few who have imbibed the message in Gandhi’s words. No wonder, he is ever ready to contribute generously to humanity. His charitable footprint can be seen in many landmarks.

No doubt, apart from politics and business, the other thing Chief Ogundokun is good at is the act of giving. Last week, as gathered by Society Watch, the Osun State-born politician in his usual generosity and spirit of the season distributed foodstuffs and financial support to the less-privileged in his hometown, Iwo, Osun State.

As disclosed, several millions of naira were earmarked for this purpose while thousands of people that attended the event went back home with smiles on their faces.

During the event, the man who is also a veteran publisher assured the needy and masses present that the food and financial support programme that he has been running every quarter since 1976 will continue as long as he lives and therefore told them that they can count on him not to leave them forsaken.

Present at the programme includes the APC senatorial candidate for Osun West; Dr. Hamidu Tadese, Omobola Yusuff, and Fatai Abubakr among others.