Tourism Body, FTAN Reassures Members

Justina Uzo



The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has restated its commitments to members, promising to redefine its approach through collaboration in order to project the tourism industry better.

The President of FTAN, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, gave the assurance in his Christmas message. He also hinted on the focus of FTAN for 2023, a new approach he said will touch on a broad spectrum of industry issues for a better understanding.

He said: “We have all worked assiduously through our individual effort and support in 2022 to not only position the Federation, but also proudly brought a new team spirit to the way things are done in FTAN.

“Going forward, we will continue to find new ways that will engender mutual membership engagement, business collaborations that will promote unity in among the various membership under the federation.”

In addition, he said FTAN is going to consolidate on the TRIAC Mandate to draw a seamless engagement with government and workout a win-win approach towards harmonising and achieving different sustainable tourism goal for a PPP bid.

He said: “The year 2022 came with some friction that destabilized some good plans, but sincerely we have been able to weather the storm through our practical approach and genuine programmes and events accomplished across the six zones where FTAN have designated vice presidents and state coordinators.

“I must congratulate everyone in all our zones as well as members of all associations under FTAN for the understanding support, solidarity and innovation during the challenges we faced and conquered in 2022.

“Together we are all champions of the Nigeria tourism industry because of our positive approaches throughout the year. No doubt, we have made a landmark achievement and we will continue to do more for members’ plights to be heard and be taken care of, as the government needs the private sector as much as the private sector needs the government to practically sustain the tourism industry for the benefit of all and sundry.

“The federation will continue to reinvent new ways for membership engagement through right and timely planning to put the tourism industry on the right perspective for economic gains.”

