Three Fun Seekers Didn’t Die Within Our Facility, Says Barracuda Beach Management  

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Management of a popular fun spot in Lagos, the Barracuda Beach, has clarified that nobody died within its facility in Lagos, contrary to viral media reports.

There was a media report on Tuesday that three fun seekers drowned and died at the Barracuda Beach in Lagos.

The management of the fun spot in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Olusola Adedeji, yesterday, insisted that the deaths of the three fun seekers did not take place within its facility.

The statement noted that the incident took place at about 150 metres away from the beach fence line.

Part of the statement read: “When we got a distress call about the incident, the professional divers on the payroll of Barracuda immediately responded in an attempt to rescue the drowning men but it was too late. If they were within the premises, it would have been a different story.

“The said incident occurred approximately 150 metres outside our beach boundary line. The parties involved had come to the beach and initially were at the Barracuda Beach front.

“Due to the high waves, the Barracuda divers asked patrons to stay away from the waters. The deceased persons left Barracuda premises and went outside of the beach front premises approximately 150 meters away from the fence line.

“We understand that while they were outside of the Barracuda Beach premises, an adult male was on the verge of being drowned when he went into the waters to fetch a soccer ball he was playing with his friends along the shoreline prior to the incident.

“The two adult victims resorted to self-help and attempted to rescue their friend but they lost control and were swept away by the tidal waves. Their friend they had gone to rescue got out of the water unharmed.

“When we learnt about the incident, we contacted LASEMA and Ogombo Police Station and notified them of this sad incident.

“Our divers joined the men of the agency on the search and recovery operation.”

The management expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident “because our philosophy is to ensure that patrons leave the beach with pleasant memories.”

It added that the organisation equally ensures the lives of patrons are safe by making sure they adhere strictly to rules as provided by the management.

“Patrons had been asked to vacate the premises at different occasions for non-compliance to set rules,” the management added.