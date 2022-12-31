  • Saturday, 31st December, 2022

Three Fun Seekers Didn’t Die Within Our Facility, Says Barracuda Beach Management  

Nigeria | 9 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Management of a popular fun spot in Lagos, the Barracuda Beach, has clarified that nobody died within its facility in Lagos, contrary to viral media reports.

There was a media report on Tuesday that three fun seekers drowned and died at the Barracuda Beach in Lagos.

The management of the fun spot in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Olusola Adedeji, yesterday, insisted that the deaths of the three fun seekers did not take place within its facility.

The statement noted that the incident took place at about 150 metres away from the beach fence line. 

Part of the statement read: “When we got a distress call about the incident, the professional divers on the payroll of Barracuda immediately responded in an attempt to rescue the drowning men but it was too late. If they were within the premises, it would have been a different story.

“The said incident occurred approximately 150 metres outside our beach boundary line. The parties involved had come to the beach and initially were at the Barracuda Beach front.

“Due to the high waves, the Barracuda divers asked patrons to stay away from the waters. The deceased persons left Barracuda premises and went outside of the beach front premises approximately 150 meters away from the fence line.

 “We understand that while they were outside of the Barracuda Beach premises, an adult male was on the verge of being drowned when he went into the waters to fetch a soccer ball he was playing with his friends along the shoreline prior to the incident.

“The two adult victims resorted to self-help and attempted to rescue their friend but they lost control and were swept away by the tidal waves. Their friend they had gone to rescue got out of the water unharmed.

“When we learnt about the incident, we contacted LASEMA and Ogombo Police Station and notified them of this sad incident.

“Our divers joined the men of the agency on the search and recovery operation.”

The management expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident “because our philosophy is to ensure that patrons leave the beach with pleasant memories.”

 It added that the organisation equally ensures the lives of patrons are safe by making sure they adhere strictly to rules as provided by the management.

“Patrons had been asked to vacate the premises at different occasions for non-compliance to set rules,” the management added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.