Maduka Admits Eredivisie Move is on the Horizon

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has admitted that he’s open to a loan move to the Dutch Eredivisie.

Okoye sealed a permanent transfer to Watford in January 2022 but was immediately loaned back to Sparta Rotterdam to complete the season.

The 23-year-old has found himself out of favour at Watford with the more experienced Austria international Daniel Bachmann ahead of him in the pecking order of goalkeepers.

Okoye has yet to get on the pitch in the league, and

his only appearance for the club came in a Carabao Cup clash against MK Dons back in August.

On the international stage, his activity has cost him his starting spot in the Super Eagles, with new boss Jose Peseiro installing Omonia Nicosia’s Francis Uzoho as the first choice.

Okoye has a good reputation in the Netherlands, where he played for two seasons and helped Sparta Rotterdam avoid relegation with a string of brilliant displays for the modest outfit.

“We’ll see what happens. My contract runs until 2027, so anything is possible. Maybe I will be rented out, or not, I don’t know yet, “ Okoye said to Voetbal Primeur.

“The Eredivisie? Yes, that sounds like something to me. The clubs in the Netherlands know me well from Sparta and know what they can do with me. We’ll see.

“For now I’m just focusing completely on Watford and the games we’re going to play.”

Okoye lists DJK SC Flingern 08, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf among his previous clubs.

