Katsina APC Guber Candidate Takes Campaign to Bandits’ Enclaves, Vows to Eliminate Hoodlums

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has taken his campaign to bandits’ enclaves as part of his ongoing ward-to-ward campaign to woo eligible voters ahead of the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Radda, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Director, Media and Publicity of his Campaign Council, Ahmed Abdulkadir, traversed dangerous areas believed to be the stronghold of bandits in Batsari and Safana local government areas of the state.

The APC governorship candidate, who visited Zakka, Kukar-Samu, Babban-Duhu, Baure, Ummadau, Tsaskiya and Runka communities in Batsari and Safana local government areas, said he would adopt a kinetic and non-kinetic approach to tackle insecurity in the state if voted into power.

The statement read in parts: “He (Radda) went across those areas while touring wards in Safana Local Government Area during the second leg of his campaign tour.

“The second leg of the tour will cover eleven local government areas in Katsina Central Senatorial District. Safana is the fourth local government area he has so far covered in his ward to ward campaign tour across the state.

“He (Radda) went through areas that were said to be no-go areas because of the activities of the criminal elements. Such areas included Zakka, Kukar-Samu in Batsari local government area, Babban-Duhu, Ɓaure, Ummadau, Tsaskiya, Runka and finally to Safana.

“In Tsaskiya, one of the hearts of the danger zones in the area, he addressed a huge crowd and told them that no danger could stop him from visiting to see for himself the condition in which they lived.

“He (Radda) reiterated his determination to use a kinetic and non-kinetic approach to end insecurity in the state if voted into power. Dr. Radda said he would be in the forefront in the fight against insecurity if given the chance.

“As usual, Radda was accompanied on the tour by his running mate, Alhaji Faruk Jobe, the Katsina State APC Chairman, Alhaji Sani Daura, the Director-General of the Katsina State APC Campaign Council, Arch. Ahmed Musa Ɗangiwa, other contestants and many important dignitaries.”