Jubilation as Delta Govt Ends Leadership Tussle in Otulu Community

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Residents of Otulu Ogwashi-Uku community and surrounding areas in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State have been thrown into a jubilant mood following the appointment of a substantive traditional chief for the community by the Delta State Government.

It was gathered that there had been a series of singing and dancing among the people, who apparently are relieved at the reality of enduring peace and security in the community, which hitherto had witnessed for a long time local leadership issues that heightened insecurity in the area.

The people were seen gathered at the Otulu Village Square dancing, shouting praises to God and commending the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for finally putting an end to the seeming cloud of uncertainty and the series of associated crisis that had severally disrupted peace and socio-economic activities of the largely agrarian community.

Youths and elders of the community joyously joined the women and men who were drinking and dancing for hours the jubilant celebration lasted.

The Delta State Government recently issued a Traditional Chieftaincy Certificate to Chief Anthony Nweke Enurah as the new Traditional Chief for the community after he was duly appointed by the Ogwashi-Uku monarch, HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, the statutory authority and traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.

The government’s chieftaincy certificate issued was signed by Mr. Frank Aghara, Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs in the office of the Deputy Governor of Delta State.

Nevertheless, members of Oganihu Otulu, who are the development umbrella body for the community, have also commended the state government, affirming that the development will surely signal the end of uncertainty, insecurity and violence.

Forceful land-grabbing had been a major source of headache to residents in the area with two brothers (names withheld) at the centre of the illegal drama said to have reportedly attempted to change the name of the community to ‘Otulu Ugo’ after they had illegally declared themselves as traditional rulers of the community.

However, the new traditional chief of the community, Okwabani Anthony Enurah, expressed delight and appreciation for the appointment, appealing to the people to make peace their watchword.

“I urge all members of the community to be law-abiding and abide in peace for which our kingdom is reputed; they should resist any attempt by anyone to drag them into anything illegal,” he said.

Chief Enurah sent the community members Season’s greetings and prosperous New Year in peace, assuring them of enduring peace in the light of restoration of law and order in the community.

“Adequate steps are being taken with the requisite law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of lives and property in the community,” he said.

Nonetheless, the certified Traditional Chief of Otulu Ogwashi-Uku also expressed gratitude to the Delta State Government, adding that the community will strive to reciprocate the gesture and support all efforts of the state government.