Iwuanyanwu Chairs Eminent Personalities Committee for Late Mbazulike Amechi

Businessman and philanthropist, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has been nominated to chair the national committee of eminent personalities in Nigeria to organise a befitting funeral ceremony in honour of the foremost statesman, nationalist and one of the last remaining Fathers of Nigerian Independence, Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

Chief Mbazulike Amechi who was Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation in the First Republic passed on November 1, 2022. Following his demise, his associates and other stakeholders in consultation with his family announced the setting up of a committee of distinguished and respected Nigerian leaders to plan a befitting burial for this great Nigerian Patriot scheduled for February 16, 2023 at his home town, Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A statement signed on behalf of his family by Chief Tagbo I. Amechi named other eminent committee members to include Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Dr. Tim Menakaya, Chief Simon N. Okeke, Senator Dr. Adolphus Wabara, Seator Chief Anyim Pius Anyim and Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

Other members of this stellar group of eminent Nigerians are Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Arc. Obong Victor Attah, Senator Sam Egwu, Chief Achike Udenwa, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Dame Virgy Etiaba and Senator Theodore Orji.

Also to serve in the committee are Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu, Dr. Kema Chikwe, Iyom Josephine Aneni, Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Prof. Maurice Iwu, Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, Hon. Prince Chibudom Nwuche, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chief Okey Ezenwa, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, Prof. Fred Eze, Prince Emeka Udodeme, Chief Uwakwe Azikiwe and Hon. CID Maduabum who will serve as the Secretary of the committee.

The deceased’s son thanked the committee members who despite their tight schedules have agreed to ensure that a befitting final passage is accorded him.