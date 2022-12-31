In Search of Justice for Bolanle Raheem

Charles Ajunwa and Sunday Ehigiator write that the brutal murder of Bolanle Raheem on Christmas Day in Lagos by a trigger-happy policeman has left the entire country in a very bad mood which only justice can heal

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, a day when Christians all around the world were celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer pregnant with twins, was killed in cold blood by a bloodthirsty policeman who shot at her vehicle while her husband was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge, Lagos.

The killer cop, who was later identified as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, by the Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, is attached to the Ajiwe Police Division in the Ajah area of the state, notorious for several human rights violation, including the murder of one Gafaru Buraimoh was also shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified officer from the same division three weeks earlier.

On Monday, December 26, the Lagos police spokesperson, Hundeyin, announced that the killer cop had been arrested. “On the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, the errant officer has since been taken into custody alongside his team members. The CP has equally directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for in-depth investigation,” he said.

Husband Recounts Incident

Upon visitation by sympathisers, the husband to the deceased, Gbenga Raheem narrated how his wife was shot dead by a police officer in Lagos State. Gbenga, said, “On December 25, my wife, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who had come for the holiday, all went to church. On our way back, my wife said since it was Christmas Day, we should take everyone out, so, we went to a supermarket at Abraham Adesanya, and then to Domino’s Pizza.

“After that, we headed towards Ajah to do a U-turn to come back to Abraham Adesanya. When we took the U-turn, we saw policemen stopping some vehicles. As we approached them, they said we should stop, and in the process, we heard a loud sound on my wife’s side window. All of a sudden, I saw blood gushing out of her chest.

“I immediately ran out; my sister-in-law, who was also with us, ran out and held the policeman; he cocked his gun at her too. Talking to him was pointless, so I went to see if anything could be done; I saw my wife gasping for breath, and by that time, my sister-in-law had brought the policeman into the car and pushed him into the front seat.

“We drove to a hospital but they said they couldn’t handle it; we eventually took her to Grandville Hospital, where she was confirmed dead. The policemen took her body and put it in the truck; they wanted me to follow them but I said I needed to go and settle my children.”

Buhari Condemns Killing

On Tuesday, December 27, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned what he described as the “heinous and senseless” killing of the member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Omobolanle Raheem, in Lagos by on-duty policemen on Christmas Day.

The president said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing and directed the police authorities to take “the strongest possible action” against the culprits already in detention. Buhari described the incident as a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the police to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling, as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.

“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure you that justice will be done in this case,” the president said.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, condoled with the family of the deceased. He said the action of the police officer did not represent the core values of the Nigeria Police Force. The number one police ordered a “speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.”

On Wednesday, the Inspector General recommended the immediate suspension of the ASP while waiting for the detailed report on the incident. He noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer was in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

He further noted that the suspension was also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference: “The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer. “ The IG appealed to the public to be calm as all hands are on deck to ensure justice prevails while measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrences.

Similarly, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the news of the incident as shocking and sad. Sanwo-Olu took to his Instagram page to express his shock at the incident and vowed that justice will be served speedily. He also sympathised with the family and friends of the deceased, describing the incident as a “mindless shooting of a citizen.”

The governor in a lengthy message said, “With utter shock and sadness, I received the news of the mindless shooting of a citizen by a police officer whose primary job function was to protect the same citizen. I hereby sympathise with the family, friends and associates of late Bolanle Raheem.” Also, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, condemned the shooting, describing it as “heartbreaking.” The former vice president also called for the reformation of the policing system. According to him, “these latest shooting calls to attention the urgent need for Police reforms that will sanitise the Force and bring it in line with best policing practices,” he tweeted.

“I call on the police authorities and the Justice system to expedite action on the matter, as justice delayed is justice denied. “This will serve as a deterrent to the incidents of the irresponsible shooting of innocent citizens by law enforcement agents.”

Reacting to the ugly incident, the National Publicity Secretary, of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Akorede Lawal, described the incident as unfortunate, noting that the president of the association, Yakubu Maikyau, was monitoring the situation.

According to him, “We are aware of this unfortunate incident. This is yet another crime against a lawyer. Regrettably, our member is gone. The NBA President @YCMaikyauSAN is right on this and we shall ensure that justice is duly served.”

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, have both condemned the killing of the Lagos State-based lawyer.

Taking to their Twitter pages, the presidential candidates both condemned Bolanle’s killing and called for police reform to enable the men of the Nigerian Police Force to attain international best practices and global policing standards.

The APC presidential candidate, in his post, wrote, “I share the grief and frustration of Nigerians over the senseless killing of Mrs Ombolanle Raheem by a police officer on Christmas Day in Lagos.

“The avoidable tragedy, which cost a family a beloved member and our country a diligent legal professional, underscores, yet again, the crucial importance and urgency of reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

“The important institution must live up to its constitutional mandate of protecting the people and keeping the peace. Encounters with law enforcement agents should not result in death, injury, or undue harassment for law-abiding citizens. That is unacceptable.

“While I send my sincere condolences to Omobolanle’s family, I urge the Inspector General of Police and other responsible authorities to ensure speedy justice in the matter and demonstrate even greater dedication to the nationwide implementation of measures designed to uphold professionalism within the force.”

Similarly, the LP presidential candidate, tweeted, “I am shocked by the mindless killing of Mrs. Bolanle Raheem by a trigger-happy policeman on a Christmas Day. Her death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family. As I’ve always said, a well-trained and professional police officer will not engage in police brutality.

“Her killing, and the loss of many innocent lives across the nation to trigger-happy policemen, is the reason why I will embark on immediate and intrusive security sector reform and governance (SSRG).

“Relatedly, we must improve the functioning and effectiveness of the police by strengthening their civilian oversight as well as increasing their strength, materiel, financial allocation, and enhanced professional training. Our national policing strength must be relative to our national population and meet global standards.

“We must not allow the waste of human lives in Nigeria under any guise. May the soul of the Late Mrs Bolanle Raheem rest in perfect peace; my sincere condolence to her family.”

A Mother’s Agony

The mother of Bolanle revealed on Tuesday during a condolence visit to the family by the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, that the daughter was pregnant with wins. “I cannot see my ‘The Law’ again. People usually call her ‘The Law’. She was taken away from me. She was pregnant with twins.

“She died with her glory. She left a five-year-old daughter behind. And they took her away. On Monday, my granddaughter came to me and said ‘Grandma Iju Ishaga, I saw you yesterday when you were crying; you were shouting; is it because of my mummy?’ And I said ‘yes’. “Then she came again and told me, ‘Pastor Jerry said what God cannot do does not exist; so, grandma, stop crying’. And she kissed me on the cheek. It is not easy. A child that I have been training since childhood. I suffered over her. I hawked oranges; there is nothing