EPL, EFL Players Honour Pele with Black Armbands

Premier League and English Football League clubs wore black armbands and hold a minute’s applause to honour Brazil football legend Pele.

The Scottish Professional Football League has also suggested all clubs pay their respects with a minute’s applause or “other appropriate gesture”.

Three-time World Cup winner Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

Tributes have poured in from across the world and Brazil has declared three days of national mourning.

The Premier League’s next round begins with two matches yesterday and concludes on Sunday, with all 10 games paying tribute.

The EFL held a minute’s applause before EFL fixtures yesterday and on 1 and 2 January, while players will wear black armbands “in memory of the life of Pele”.

Football’s world governing body Fifa has lowered flags at its headquarters in Switzerland to half-mast for Pele “as a symbol of mourning and respect”.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) says it has “arranged a minute’s silence to remember Pele,” in forthcoming games.

Managers have also paid respect, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola saying Pele made football “a better place” for his ability to give people an emotional connection to the sport.

“There’s not another show or event that can produce this type of emotion. It’s part of what these exceptional players do,” Guardiola explained.

“Football is football thanks to these types of people, players, human beings. Before, the number 10 was just a number and after him it became something special. Every top player wanted to wear number 10 in their team.

“What he has done for football is there and always will remain.”

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said Pele was “one of the most important players in the world. We are talking about the story of football”.

He added: “I was lucky to know him and honestly I am really sad for his death. Also because Pele was a person who was an important person for football. One of the most popular. Maybe the most popular player in football.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe hailed the Brazil great as an “absolute giant” of football.

“In my era, you grew up knowing of Pele, thinking of him as the best player the world had ever seen at that moment,” Howe added.