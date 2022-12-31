Emenike Mourns with Ndigbo over Obiozor’s Passage, Describes Him as Dependable Leader

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike has joined the entire Igbo race in mourning the death of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

Emenike expressed deep sadness over the passage of the “dependable leader” to eternity, saying that Obiozor would be counted among the leaders that have worked for peace, unity and progress of the Nigerian nation and the Igbo race.

While paying tribute to the late Ohanaeze PG, Emenike extolled his deep intellectual capacity, noting that Prof Obiozor would be remembered as an accomplished academic, astute diplomat and a highly respected leader.

“He (Obiozor) was a stabilising bulwark against the centripetal and centrifugal forces threatening the unity and peaceful coexistence of this great country, bringing his maturity and diplomatic finesse to bear in his handling of national issues,” he said.

The Abia APC governorship hopeful stated that Obiozor has left indelible footprints in the sands of time everywhere he found himself and in every path he had crossed, citing his numerous writings on international and domestic issues and his service to the nation as a well known diplomat.

He said that given his stature and life of service to the nation and to Ndigbo, Prof. Obiozor would be greatly missed by the nation he had served with unblemished record and unbridled patriotism as well as the people he worked hard for as a promoter of justice, equity and fairness.

While offering his condolence to the Obiozor family, the Government and people of Imo State as well as Ndigbo at large, Emenike prayed for the peaceful repose of the servant leader.

Prof. Obiozor was a former director-general of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs(NIIA), Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Cyprus, Ambassador to Israel and also to the United States of America. He was elected the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in February 2021.