Bubbly 2022 Entertainment Scene  

Nigeria’s entertainment space had great flashes across music and movies in 2022. Some artistes specially made the year what it was. Here are some of the highlights

Afrobeats and ‘Wakanda Forever’

Afrobeats was well represented in the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, thanks to Tems, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, CKay, Rema, Bloody Civilian. In the soundtrack, six Nigerian music acts notably represented the motherland, sharing their beautiful sounds to the world. Tems took the world by storm with her “No Woman, No Cry,” Fireboy DML immersed us deep in culture with his “Coming Back for You,” Burna Boy gave us the gift that is “Alone,” CKay expressed his unique sound in “Anya Mmiri“, Bloody Civilian and Rema thrilled us with “Wake Up“, with Rema showing off his rap skills in “Pantera.”

Nollywood Reigned Supreme

Nollywood movie buffs were treated to non-stop Nollywood entertainment in 2022. Titles like ‘Badamasi,” “Collision Course,” “King of Thieves (Agẹṣinkólé),” “Man of God,” “Glamour Girls,” “Blood Sisters,” “Anikulapo,” “For Maria Ebun Pataki,” “Obara’m,” and more recently, “Far From Home,” kept viewers on the edge of their seats on streaming platforms. Majority of Nollywood films that debuted this year received rave reviews, and some even went on to become award-winning, highest-grossing, and chart-topping films.

Afrobeats Now Viral

CKay‘s “Love Nwantiti” took over the world in 2021, and reached Double Platinum in US in 2022.

This year, artistes like Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Rema, Oxlade, Kizz Daniel and so many more, put the Nigerian music industry on the global stage with their hit singles ‘Sungba’, ‘Ku Lo Sa’, the bewitching ‘Buga’, ‘Rush’, ‘Last Last’, ‘Calm Down’, and ‘Sungba’.

Two BET Awards for Tems

In June 2022, Tems snagged three nominations for the BET Awards and ended up going home with two of them. This fast-rising singer, songwriter, and producer was nominated for Best Collaboration with Justin Bieber and Wizkid, Best International Act, and Best New Artiste.

Tems won the Best Collaboration and Best International Act categories in one night.

Asake the Breakout Star

Wave-making artiste ‘Mr. Money with the Vibes’ which also the title of his acclaimed debut album won over hearts with his debut self-titled EP ‘Ololade Asake’. So far this year, only few artistes can boast of enjoying the same level of acclaim, notoriety, and success as the YBNL singer.

The breakout star arguably appears the biggest Nigerian artiste of 2022 with such record feats as making it straight to Billboard 200 at No. 66 with his debut album, topping charts and streaming platforms and earning a fine reputation as a hit maker.

Burna Boy Sold Out the 20k+ Madison Square Garden

Since 2012 when “Like to Party” dominated airwaves, Burna Boy has continued to grow in leaps and bounds. Fast-forward to 2021, he won the Best World Music Album at the 63rd Grammys, after getting a nomination the previous edition. He’s bagged BET awards, sold out prestigious locations, and performed in virtually every continent. In April, Burna Boy sold out the 20,000 prestigious Madison Square Garden in the U.S.

Wizkid Sold Out the Madison Square Garden

In November, the Afrobeats heavyweight performed to a full MSG, thrilling fans with hits from his latest album “More Love, Less Ego”, as well as taking fans down memory lane to where it all started over a decade ago.

Davido enlisted on the Qatar 2022 Soundtrack plus Performance

Another celebratory moment for the Nigerian music industry! Afrobeats artist Davido sang “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, alongside Aisha and Trinidad’s Cardona. Davido has become the first Nigerian artist and one of the few Africans to achieve such a feat.

Mavins All-Star Album and Show in December!

For the first time in a long while, Mavin Records hosted a Mavin All-Star concert at the annual Livespot X Festival on December 16.

This comes on the heels of their All-star Album, “Chapter X.” The Mavin OGs—Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, and Di’ja—and the rising stars Rema, Crayon, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Ladipoe, Magixx, Ayra Starr, and Johnny Drille all came together to give an electrifying performance of every one of their songs produced under the record label.