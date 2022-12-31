Ajah Police Killings: LERSA Pays Condolence Visits to Victims’ Families

The Executive Council of the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), yesterday, paid condolence visits to the families of Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer and Gafaru Buraimoh, who were recently shot dead by the police in separate incidents.

The LERSA delegation was led by the association’s President, Olorogun James Emadoye. The association commiserated with both families in their period of grief and expressed the shock and sadness of the entire members of the association to the incidents in which they died. Emadoye vowed that LERSA will ensure that extrajudicial killing of its members will not happen again.

Emadoye equally promised the victims’ families that the association will ensure that justice is served and prayed that the families will have fortitude to bear the losses.

Buraimoh was shot during a 7 December police raid on Sky Mall in the Sangotedo area while returning on home from where he went to watch a football match.

Omobolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer, was, on Christmas Day, shot in her car by a police officer, in Ajah, Eti-Osa Lagos