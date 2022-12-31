2022-23 NPFL Regular Season to End May 14

The comprehensive fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2022/23 season has been released by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) with matches scheduled to be completed on May 14.

The schedule shows that clubs in each group of A and B will play a combined total of 180 matches of 90 matches in each group over 18 MatchDays starting from January 8, 2023.

The comprehensive fixtures which have been mailed to all the participating clubs will see the clubs reaching a mid-season on February 18 and resuming on March 25. This schedule allows for the period of National and State Elections that will hold across the country from February 25 to March 18.

The season’s fixture also provided for three midweek games on MatchDay 2. 5 and 11 which took care of the long mid-season break for the elections.

However, the IMC also added a caveat providing for fixture changes when necessary to accommodate Club Licensing decisions, television broadcast schedules and CAF Inter-club fixtures. Dates for the Super Six play-off will be determined by the IMC at an appropriate time.