Vitafoam donates Classrooms to Ondo School

In pursuit of its age-long Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), especially in the education sector, a leading manufacturer of rigid foams and allied products, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, has donated four blocks of classrooms worth millions of Naira to United Anglican Primary School, Ibaram, in Ondo State.

The purpose-built classrooms, aimed creating an enabling environment for the underprivileged to acquire education, is one in the series of such laudable projects being executed by Vitafoam across the six geopolitical zones that make up the 36 States amen the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. For instance , a project of similar proportion will be completed in Borno State early next year .

“This project is a testament to Vitafoam’s passion for education and community development. The construction and furnishing of these fours blocks of classrooms in Ibaram is one of many CSR activities the company has embarked on over the years, with many more in the works. I am extremely delighted to be part of such an organization that understands the importance of giving back to society. Especially, projects that will impact hundreds of people for many years.” said the former Group Managing Director of Vitafoam Nigeria. Plc, Mr Joel Ajiga at the tape-cutting ceremony at Ibaram in Ondo State recently.

Corroborating him, Vitafoam’s Management Accountant, Mr Julius Familoye noted that “ this is the first of manyprojects Vitafoam plans to unveil in the coming years. Before now we have been involved in various CSR activities as our own way of supporting the communities where we operate in the areas of education and healthcare. We will continue to give back to the society, something we are extremely passionate about at Vitafoam.”