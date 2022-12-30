Uniccon Group Unveils, ‘Omeife’, Africa’s First Humanoid Robot





Mary Nnah

Nigerian Tech Startup, Uniccon Group, made history recently in Abuja, as it unveiled Africa’s first Humanoid Robot.

Omeife is a 6-foot-tall female, African humanoid that provides language as a service for businesses needing to integrate native African audiences. She is also a multipurpose and assistance robot. She speaks African languages and is programmed to have a deep understanding of African culture and behavioural patterns.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, who in turn was represented by the Director General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, at the event, noted that the domestication of the artificial intelligence technology of the robot would help serve the needs of citizens in various capacities. He also affirmed the support of the federal government for the domestication of the technology.

“We are ready to support you and commercialise this technology. We want to see it deployed in our farms, road construction and in our classrooms,” Pantami said.

The Vice President, therefore, directed the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to partner with Uniccon Group for the commercialization of the Omeife technology.

Uniccon Group CEO, Chuks Ekwueme, sought the support of stakeholders not just to commercialize the robot, but also in patronage and usage. “I’m calling on the government, investors, public sector and industries to see how they can partner with us,” he urged.

The general manager of the Group, Kehinde Oghenekevwe, emphasized that the technology was not developed to replace human beings but to support and assist human beings in completing tasks more seamlessly.

“These robots are here to assist humans and not take their jobs. Omeife has human characteristics, and can be used for surveillance purposes, intelligence gathering, research, voice transmission, and so much more,” he added.

Omeife is a technologically advanced robot that has been programmed to have a thorough awareness of African cultural norms and behavioural styles.

It can speak eight different languages including Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, French, Arabic, Kiswahili, Pidgin, Wazobia Afrikaans and English language.

Pantami unveiled the robot for the first time at GITEX in Dubai while complimenting Uniccon Group’s dedication to playing a significant role in encouraging innovation in Africa.