Timaya, Reekado Banks, Other Thrills Fans at KCEE Thanksgiving Festival

It was indeed a magic night on Wednesday December 28, 2022 at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suites where top industry players graced Kcee Limpopo’s ThanksGiving Festival. It was a night of celebration for the entire Five Star Imprint and leading showbiz firm, Achievas Entertainment.

For Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo better known as Kcee; the eventful night has further positioned Kcee as one artist with so many feathers as his several performances earned him a show stopper badge. From performing hit singles from year back and serenading the crowd alongside the Okwesili Eze Group with songs from their Cultural Praise Album; Kcee is sure a music legend

From electrifying performances from top industry stars that includes Timaya, 2baba, D’banj, flavor, Duncan Mighty, CDQ, Perruzzi, Reakado Banks, Iyanya, Skiibi, Bracket, Zoro to mention but few

Guests were equally thrilled to rib cracking jokes from Funnybone, Acapella, Okey Bakassi, Kolo Man, Efewarriboy, Hyenana amongst others.

Some of the highlights of the night was the performance by Molazzi who shined with his amazing performance.

It however important to note that top Nollywood stars and socialites equally graced the event from Rita Dominic, Alex Ekubo, Kudirat Ogunro, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Pretty Mike, Obi Cubana amongst others.

The 2022 edition of Kcee’s Thanksgiving festival was indeed a night of fun and razzmatazz coupled with lots of surprises.