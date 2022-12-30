The Lord Chosen International Crusade Holds January 5th

Mary Nnah

The much-expected annual international 4-day power-packed programme titled, “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done”, which is designed to pray down the power of God for a prosperous year has been scheduled to hold on from Thursday 5th to Sunday 8th January 2023 at the Chosen Revival Ground, Along Oshodi – Apapa Expressway, By Ijesha Bus Stop, Lagos at 8 am daily

A press release by the church’s Public Relation Officer, Pastor Louis Chidi, noted that this year’s programme is designed to be special to the extent of praying down the power of God to uproot the hiccups in the wheel of the progress of mankind and help realise what God Almighty determines for His people in the present year.

“The programme shall witness rain of prayers that will shatter the shackles of corruption, insecurity, economic and political woes that have become a thing of concern, particularly to our great country. Through collective intercessory prayers, participants will be imparted with an abundance of grace that will produce refuge in the time of adversities and bring to pass all the good things of life God has determined for them this year”, it stated.

Stressing the importance of the crusade, which will be presided over by the icon of revival evangelism Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the release stated further: “We should recognise the fact that our lives are so troubled this time. People are dying in hundreds every day, businesses are winding up across the globe, many are losing their jobs, political alignments are crashing, and uncertainties are everywhere. In our today’s economy, there is little hope for the future. But God is not caught off-guarded, for He has designed this programme to prove that the entire heaven and earth and everything therein is under His control and whatever He determines shall be done.”

Free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location within the Lagos States. And most importantly provision has been made for a digitalised security measure that will address any breach of order.