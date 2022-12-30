  • Friday, 30th December, 2022

Seyi Vibez Joins Asake, Black Sheriff Others For BWUFEST

Life & Style | 23 hours ago

Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi known by his teaming fans as Seyi Vibez is set to share stage with Ghanaian star, Black Sheriff and critically acclaimed rave of the moment Asake at the debut edition of the Beer With Us Festival (BWUFEST) scheduled to hold Friday January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos. 

Expected to Ignite over 10,000 music and beer lovers; the Billion Dollar crooner has promised to come with his A-game to deliver exceptional performance and mind blowing delivery that will linger in the mind of the attendees for long. 

On why Seyi is joining the line-up of performers, Achievas Entertainment Executive, Daniel Chiori Cole said ‘ Seyi Vibez have proved himself to be a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry having released back to back smashing hits songs; more reason the Achievas Entertainment team deem him worthy to be a part of a record breaking festival’

It is important to note that this will be the first time Seyi will be sharing stage with Asake; who knows maybe a collaboration can come afterward.

