Seamless HR Holds End Of Year Programme, Celebrates Stakeholders

Mary Nnah

As the year winds down, SeamlessHR, a leading African HR and payroll software company, staged a spectacular gala and awards gala at The Five Palms, Oniru, with staff, customers, investors, and other stakeholders in attendance.

The glamorous evening kicked off with a red carpet session followed by a cocktail session where a talented string quartet serenaded guests as they engaged in games and other exciting activities to encourage networking and interaction.

Guests also enjoyed premium entertainment and performances as the evening went on.

The event was opened by SeamlessHR’s Head of Branding and Communications ‘Sayo Akinwale and Head of Customer Success, Adetoun Akinsunmi, respectively, who thanked guests for showing up and promised them an evening to remember.

The management of SeamlessHR leveraged the event to communicate the company’s vision for 2023, and how it plans to serve customers more effectively.

Speaking on this, the CTO and co-founder of SeamlessHR, Deji’ Lana said, “In 2023, we’ll be doubling down harder on consolidating our product to a world-class standard, so all of our users enjoy it better. We will also ensure that our products give executives the right experience – allowing them to see everything about their workforce with one glance at the dashboard.

And of course, we’ve got some new releases we’ve been hinting about for a while now, including Breeze, our embedded finance product.”

Also present at the gala was Mike Mompi, CEO and Partner at Enza Capital, a venture capitalist company that had made a significant investment in SeamlessHR’s seed round and a follow-on investment in her Series A fundraise. Mompi communicated his confidence in the product SeamlessHR had built and the leadership driving the company.

“At Enza Capital, we are careful to fund African technology companies that are building to solve large and meaningful problems like SeamlessHR is doing. Right now, the product SeamlessHR has built is second to none in Africa, and we strongly believe that they can take it to the global space.”’

SeamlessHR also communicated the successful conclusion of its first CSR initiative, Codeable, and announced that three of the best participants would be taken on as interns at the company.

The evening only got better as exceptional staff members were celebrated to loud cheers from their colleagues and guests during the Seamster Awards. Customers were not left out either, as they were also recognised for their support, trust, and loyalty to the brand in the past year with the first-ever customer awards.