Rotary Club of Akowonjo Celebrates Members, Families



Mary Nnah



In the spirit, of Christmas, the Rotary Club of Akowonjo (The Achievers Club) on December 19th held a Christmas Carol and family funfair during which members showed up along with their children and wives to have a memorable evening at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Imaginative President, Rotarian Olawale Ajenifuja said, “We are here tonight to catch fun, bond, and network, noting that a lot of interesting activities were lined up for the night.



Ajenifuja reminded members of the DISCON 2023, noting, “DISCON 2O23 is gradually drawing closer as we have barely five months to the ‘Koseleri” DISCON.



He encouraged all members who are yet to register and pay to do so as participants’ fees will increase after 31st December 2022, while also advising members to make provision for their accommodation in good time.



The Chairman of, the Christmas Carol Committee, Rotarian Sunday Adeogun during his speech said, “Christmas is a time to be with family, friends, loved ones, and colleagues to share love, make merry and thank God for His loving kindness all through the year.

He noted further that this year’s edition is a unique one in the sense that it is a Christmas Carol night where families of Rotary are celebrated.



“As a tradition, in Rotary we celebrate our families annually and this provides us an avenue to celebrate our families at the Achievers Club this Yuletide. I wish to appreciate every member of the committee for putting this together without much ado. I also appreciate my imaginative president for allowing this committee to serve the Rotary Club.



Highlights of the night included candle lights, music, dance, quest, and dance competition as well as lots of gifts to take home for the children.